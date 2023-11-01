Dawgs Activate O'Dea, Place Greco on Waivers

November 1, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that defenseman Matt O'Dea has been activated from the injured reserve list, and that defenseman Michael Greco has been placed on waivers.

O'Dea returns after starting this season on the 14-day injured reserve list, missing the first four games of the season for the Dawgs. The five-foot-ten defenseman has been among the best offensive producers from the blue line in the SPHL over the past two years, tallying 10 goals and 21 assists in 45 games during the 2022-2023 regular season. The Orland Park, Illinois native added two goals and two assists during the team's run to the President's Cup title in the spring. After serving as alternate captain for the Dawgs last season, O'Dea will enter the new campaign ranking among the franchise's top ten all-time leaders for games played (130), goals (28), assists (51), and points (79).

Greco played in two games with the Dawgs to start off his fourth season in professional hockey, recording five shots on goal, six penalty minutes, and a plus-three plus/minus rating. The six-foot-two defenseman played his first two seasons for Ånge IK in Sweden (Division II), notching a combined eight goals, 20 assists, and 152 penalty minutes. The Orillia, Ontario native came back stateside last season with the Columbus River Dragons of the FPHL, tallying 10 goals, 21 assists, and 224 penalty minutes.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Pensacola Ice Flyers this weekend starting on Friday, November 3 at 7:05 P.M. EST, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.