Tyler Kuch Promoted to General Manager

Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs will open their 2021 campaign four weeks from today, and they'll do so with a new general manager, as the organization announced today that Tyler Kuch has been promoted to the lead role after previously serving as the team's assistant general manager for the past year and a half.

Kuch, a Mankato native, is in the midst of his fifth season with the MoonDogs.Â A Minnesota State University-Mankato alum, Kuch earned a degree in Sport Management with a minor in Marketing during his time as a Maverick.Â He served as an intern for the Pittsfield (Mass.) Suns of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League back in 2012-2013, and also interned for the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association in Colorado Springs, Colo. during the off-season of 2013-2014.Â Kuch succeeds Justin White, the team's previous general manager, who moved out of the Mankato area following the completion of the 2020 season.

"Tyler's passion for the MoonDogs is evident in the way he carries himself on a daily basis", proclaimed Chris Goodell, one of the MoonDogs co-owners.Â "He cares very deeply about taking care of the people that make MoonDogs baseball go-our Â fans, host families, sponsors, players and coaches and community supporters.Â He's earned the right to be our general manager and we're excited for him to help take our organization to another level."

Kuch, whose relationship with the MoonDogs (formerly the Mashers) dates back to 2000 when his family served as a host family, is excited to take on his new role.Â "Mankato baseball has a special place in my heart and I'm thrilled to take this next step with the team I grew up admiring, Kuch said.Â It's exciting to see this community grow and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Along with putting on a fully-scheduled 2021 season, Kuch and the MoonDogs also have the distinct privilege of hosting the mid-summer classic as the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star game is coming to Mankato on July 19-20 for a two-day celebration of Northwoods League baseball.

The MoonDogs will open their 2021 campaign on Monday, May 31 when they host the La Crosse Loggers at ISG Field at 6:35 p.m.Â Single game tickets for any of the MoonDogs 36 home games are on sale now. Visit www.mankatomoondogs.com, call the MoonDogs ticket office at 507-625-7047 or stop by the MoonDogs office at 1221 Caledonia Street in Mankato anytime between 8-5, Monday through Friday.

