Booyah Ink Four More Pitchers

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are pleased to announce the addition of Joseph Battaglia III and Mykel Page from Southern University, Chase Walter from Georgetown and Boston Mabeus from Brigham Young for the 2021 season.

Joseph Battaglia III, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, has made ten appearances for the Southern Jaguars this spring, all starts. Battaglia, who is in his junior year, has pitched 47.2 innings, allowing 53 hits, 29 runs, 28 earned runs and walking 14. He also has struck out 27 men this season. Most recently, Battaglia, III pitched 6.1 innings, giving up just two runs on three hits, walking four and striking out five against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He picked up the win to improve to 4-3 on the season and saw his ERA drop to 5.29. Prior to joining the Jaguars, Battaglia, III attended Baton Rouge CC. In his two years in the capital of his home state, Battaglia, III made 22 appearances, 16 of those were starts.

Joining Battaglia in Green Bay will be his Southern teammate, right-handed pitcher Mykel Page. Page, who is also a junior, has made eight appearances this spring for the Southern Jaguars, stretching 14.1 innings while striking out 15 men. He most recently pitched two innings against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, giving up two hits and one run. Prior to committing to Southern, Page pitched for two seasons at Coastal Alabama CC. Over his two years as an NJCAA player, Page made 20 appearances with one start where he went 2-0 with five saves. In 35 innings pitched, he allowed 30 hits, 15 earned runs and striking out 36.

Boston Mabeus (maybe-US), a freshman from Henderson, Nevada has made appeared in 13 games with five starts this spring at BYU. In those games, Mabeus has a 2-3 record and has pitched in 18.1 innings. He has allowed 13 hits, 14 runs, 10 earned runs and has struck out 27 men while walking 17. In 2016, Mabeus was a Perfect Game All-American honorable mention. He also played for the underclass Area Code Brewers and Area Code All-American game. In 2017, he played for the Area Code Reds. He took a two-year break from baseball to serve in the Bolivia Santa Cruz Mission. Mabeus' father, Chris, spent six seasons in the minors with the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers organizations before making his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2006.

Chase Walter, a right-hander from Georgetown, has pitched nine innings allowing six hits, and three earned runs this spring. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native has struck out 10 batters and holds a 1-0 record for the Hoyas. As a freshman for the Hoyas, he appeared in 12 games and finished with a 1-0 record with 13 strikeouts over 12 innings.

