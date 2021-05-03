Bombers Dropping Prices for 15th Season

BATTLE CREEK, MI - After a 1 year hiatus spent playing games in Kalamazoo, the Bombers return to Battle Creek in 2021 and are making some changes at C.O. Brown Stadium

The biggest change coming to the ballpark this summer is how much it costs to get into a ballgame. The Bombers are introducing a $7 bleacher ticket this summer, which is over a 41% decrease from 2019.

"We know that 2020 was a hard year for many people, especially financially. Being able to come back and play at C.O. Brown stadium is fantastic and we wanted to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to see the Bombers in Battle Creek this summer. By dropping ticket prices, we believe more fans will be able to bring their family and friends to the ballpark this summer than ever before," said Bombers General Manager, Tyler Shore.

The Bombers will also be discounting the price of beer in the stadium all summer long. All beer prices will be cut by nearly 50% in 2021, creating a more affordable experience for fans once they are inside the ballpark.

Shore also stated "Washing down your hot dog with an ice cold beer is as much a part of baseball as gloves, bats and balls. We wanted to create the most fan friendly experience possible this year and we really think this is a great addition to the fan experience at C.O. Brown Stadium."

In another fan-friendly move, the Bombers announced that anyone who has purchased an Advia Credit Union 5-Game Plan will be receiving a 6th game in their plan for no additional charge. Those fans will now have an extra game with all inclusive food and beverage and the best seats in the ballpark.

"These are our best and most loyal fans and many of them stuck with us through all of the craziness of 2020. We really wanted to do something to show our appreciation to them and we thought what better way to do that than with another night at the ballpark with their family or friends," Shore added.

The Bombers will be bringing back a fan favorite with a twist this summer, as Thirsty Thursdays presented by Budwesier will return to the promotional schedule. This year, however, Thursdays will feature $1 beers to celebrate the Bombers returning to Battle Creek. The entire 2021 Promotional Schedule will be released later this week, and will be highlighted by $19 Budweiser Party Deck tickets on Fridays as well as Super Saturdays.

Shore continued "We don't consider ourselves simply a baseball team. We are an entertainment company and we spend a bunch of time in the offseason putting together a promotional schedule that we think our fans will really enjoy. We are excited to share the full schedule with our fans this week and can't wait to put on a show for them all summer long."

The 2021 Season, presented by Marshall Community Credit Union, kicks off with Opening Day on Monday, May 31st against the Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. For ticket information visit BattleCreekBombers.com.

