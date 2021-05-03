Rafters Continue with Free Tuition Thursdays

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Mid-State Technical College and the Rafters have partnered up for another season of Free Tuition Thursdays. All students who plan on starting classes in Fall 2021, Spring 2022, or Fall 2022 are eligible to register via the Rafters official team website during the promotional period to earn free tuition.

The online registration form is located under the "More" tab on raftersbaseball.com, under the drop-down subtab "Free Tuition Thursdays" or can be found at mstc.edu/rafters. For every Thursday regular season home game, one randomly selected contestant will be chosen from all eligible entries to be the "Mid-State Free Tuition Thursday" guest at one of the five Thursday home games this summer. The randomly selected contestant will receive a $500 scholarship, four complimentary Solarus Founders Club All-Inclusive tickets to one designated game and are eligible for the Free Tuition Thursday's grand prize that evening. The contestant will also receive four Rafters goodie bags and a photo with Rafters beloved mascot, Rosco, commemorating the event.

If the Rafters pitcher strikes out the first three consecutive batters of the opposing team without any of the batters reaching base in the 3rd inning of their designated game, the pre-selected contestant will win free tuition to Mid-State Technical College courtesy of Mid-State's Foundation, valued up to $15,000! Please see the full listing of official promotion and eligibility rules along with scholarship information at the online registration form page on raftersbaseball.com. Registration will take place until Monday, August 2nd, 2021.

