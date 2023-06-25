Tyler Black Reaches 40 Stolen Bases in Shuckers' Loss to Lookouts

Biloxi Shuckers' Tyler Black in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Tyler Black in action(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - After a first-inning error allowed Tyler Black to reach, the Brewers' fifth-ranked prospect became the second player in Biloxi Shuckers' franchise history to reach 40 stolen bases. However, an early explosion of offense from the Chattanooga Lookouts (38-30) led them to a 10-6 win over the Shuckers (34-35) in the first-half finale from MGM Park. The Shuckers finished the first half in third place in the Southern League South Division.

The Lookouts jumped on Shuckers' starter Christian Mejias early, scoring four runs in the first four batters of the game, capped off by a two-run shot from Nick Northcut. After Black's 40th stolen base in the bottom of the inning, Jackson Chourio drove in Black for his team-leading 46th RBI of the year with a ground ball to short center, making it 4-1 Chattanooga.

In the second, Chattanooga extended the lead to 5-1 with a sacrifice fly from James Free. The Shuckers answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Tristen Lutz and an RBI fielder's choice from Black, making it 5-3. However, the Lookouts got both runs back with back-to-back doubles from Alex McGarry and Jose Torres, making it 7-3. Biloxi cut the deficit to 7-5 with a two-run home run by Clarke in the bottom of the third, his eighth of the year.

The teams traded zeros until the bottom of the fifth, when Jeferson Quero demolished his 10th home run of the year over the lights in left to cut the Shuckers' deficit to one. The home run was tied for the longest by a Shuckers player this year, traveling 435 feet with a 110 MPH exit velo.

The Lookouts struck back with late runs, scoring one in the sixth off an RBI groundout to the mount from Daniel Vellojin and two more in the seven off a balk and a single from Jose Torres.

Freddy Zamora finished his night with a multi-hit performance, his second straight for the Shuckers. Kaleb Bowman also set a new season-high with two scoreless relief innings.

Manuel Cachutt (1-0) earned the win for Chattanooga after two relief innings, and Mejias (4-5) took the loss for Biloxi.

After two off days, the Shuckers are set to continue their 12-game home stand with six against the Mississippi Braves. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday at MGM Park. In celebration of the armed forces, the Shuckers will host Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID. It's also Bark in the Park. Owners and their four-legged friends can hang out on the MGM Park berm for just $8. Fans are also encouraged to arrive early for a Pre-Game Happy Hour until 6:15 p.m. at the Third Base Beer Garden with $3 16oz draft beers.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Images from this story

