Biscuits Take Series Finale Over Trash Pandas, 2-1 (11)

June 25, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Biscuits blew a 1-0 lead late in the final inning, but late-game heroics from Logan Driscoll were enough to top the Rocket City Trash Pandas and clinch the series by a score of 2-1 on Sunday night at Toyota Field.

The common trend throughout the series was dominant pitching and tonight's contest was no different. After an RBI-single from Evan Edwards in the second inning, both teams settled in for a long scoreless stretch.

Sean Hunley allowed only one hit and recorded four strikeouts in four innings pitched during his ninth Double-A start of the season. John Swanda allowed five hits, but the righty recorded four strikeouts and allowed only one run during his first Double-A start of the season.

The Biscuits were up 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Jeff Belge faced a difficult challenge. Two walks and a double loaded the bases with no outs, but the left-hander recorded two strikeouts and forced a fly-out to keep the Trash Pandas scoreless.

The ballgame remained a stalemate until Rocket City once again had a bases-loaded situation with no outs. Chris Gau was able to retire the next three batters, but not before a run came in to score off a sacrifice fly from Kyren Paris.

In the 11th inning, Logan Driscoll found the gap in right-center field for an RBI-double, putting Montgomery ahead 2-1 going into the bottom frame. Justin Sterner (2-1) retired the side in order with three strikeouts in the previous inning and shut down the Trash Pandas with another perfect frame to end the game.

Sterner earned the win while Robinson Pina (1-1) took the loss. Pina finished the night with two hits and one run allowed, but still had a solid performance with four strikeouts.

The Biscuits used six pitchers from the bullpen tonight, with one allowing two hits, four allowing one hit, and one allowing none. They also combined for 13 of the 17 strikeouts in the game, and only walked four batters.

Montgomery finishes the first half of the season with a 36-33 record and a second-place finish in the South Division. However, the Butter and Blue did finish strong with two consecutive series victories and are in position to make a strong run in the second half.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday, June 28 to open the second half of the season against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch is set for 6:35 and features a pitching matchup of Cole Wilcox (1-6) for Montgomery against Evan Fitterer (4-1) for Pensacola.

The six-game series will include a Tank Top Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, June 29; a Car Visor Giveaway on Friday, June 30; Princess Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 1; a Beach Towel Giveaway pres. by Dentistry for Children on Saturday, July 2; and an Independence Day Celebration along with MAX Fireworks on Monday, July 3.

