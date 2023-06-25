M-Braves Drop Series Finale to Barons

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (33-35) dropped the series finale 4-2 to the Birmingham Barons (25-44) on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

After some initial back-and-forth, both clubs settled into a bullpen battle. The M-Braves finished with three hits and seven walks but failed to pick up a hit after the third inning.

In the second, Beau Philip smacked a solo shot into the home bullpen past left field to make it 1-0. Philip has four home runs and 17 RBI this season.

After Birmingham took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the third, Cade Bunnell lined an RBI single into right field to score Justin Dean and tie the game at 2-2.

Bryan Ramos smashed a two-run homer, his third of the series, over the batter's eye to make it 4-2 in the fifth inning.

The M-Braves marched out seven different pitchers in a bullpen game. Ty Tice pitched two shutout innings in his first spot start for the M-Braves.

The M-Braves struggled to get anything going after the third. The M-Braves drew three walks but went hitless in the final six innings.

The Barons won their first series of the season, and the game wrapped up the first half of the 2023 Southern League season. The M-Braves suffered their first series loss since May 2-7 at Pensacola.

The M-Braves have two scheduled off days before a 12-game stretch from June 28 to July 9. The club has a six-game road series against Biloxi before returning home from July 4-9 for a six-game homestand against Montgomery. For tickets and a full list of promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

