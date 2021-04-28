Two RHP Signed to the Rafters Rotation

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters add two right-handed pitchers, returner Brayden Bonner and newcomer Ben Schoneman.

Bonner returns to Wisconsin Rapids for his third summer in a Rafters uniform. During the shortened 2020 summer, Bonner appeared in 14 games and completed 18.1 innings. He allowed only three earned runs, accumulating a 1.45 ERA, and totaled 19 strikeouts. In the 2019 season, Bonner ranked fourth in the Northwoods League with 11 saves and a 1.48 ERA earning him a spot on the NWL Major League Dreams squad.

Bonner is currently a senior at Dixie State. The Murray, Utah native has hurled 15 innings during the 2021 season. His best outing came against Utah on March 23rd, allowing only one hit through 1.1 innings and garnered three strikeouts.

"I'm excited to come out and play for a third summer," Bonner said. "I'm excited to make more memories with some great people."

Ben Schoneman is a redshirt freshman at Colorado School of Mines. During the 2021 season Schoeman has started five games, totaling 25.2 innings. In Schoeman's most recent start against Colorado Christian University he completed six innings, allowing one run, struck out eight, and earned the win.

Schoneman attended La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was the 2018 New Mexico 6A Player of the Year. Schoneman was ranked the number one right-handed pitcher and third player overall in the Perfect Game Class of 2019.

