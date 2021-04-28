Pit Spitters Tickets Now on Sale

Traverse City, MI - Tickets for the Traverse City Pit Spitters 2021 season are now on sale! Fans can now purchase box seat and lawn tickets for 2021 Traverse City Pit Spitters home games.

Tickets for each home game are very limited as under current MDHHS guidelines, the team can operate at a 20% capacity with each household seated at least six feet from one another.

Tickets are available online at www.PitSpitters.com. Prices are $8 for lawn seating, $12 for box seats and $90 for Fox Motors Den, 4Front Porch and Sip Shine Porch patio tables for four. The Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office is not currently open for in-person transactions.

The 2021 Pit Spitters season will begin at home on Monday, May 31 @ 5:05pm when the team takes on the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans, 18 years and older, in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel.

The team is busy on the promotional calendar and a full list of those promotions will be available on the team's website later this week. Weekly promotions are listed below:

Sundays: Sermons & Strikeouts. Half-price box seat tickets with your church or community bulletin. Pre-game catch on the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases.

Mondays: Deal Days presented by GFS. $2 brats on May 31, Dime hot dogs on June 14 and July 26 and Dollar lawn seats on June 21.

Tuesdays: Barks and Brews presented by Short's Brewing Company. Fans can bring their dogs to the game and there will be half-priced craft beers.

Wednesdays: Salute to Service presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel. Half-price box seat tickets for all retired or active military, first responders, educators, healthcare workers and snowplow drivers.

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursdays. $2 20oz beers, $2 16oz. Pepsi products and $2 hot dogs.

Fridays: Fireworks. Post-game fireworks every Friday starting in July

Saturdays: Spit-tacular Saturdays. Fans age 50 or better receive half-price box seat tickets and post-game Kids Run the Bases

The team's roster will be unveiled next week.

Fans can purchase season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. For more information and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com and across our social media channels.

