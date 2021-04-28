Larks Set Entertainment Schedule

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks baseball team is known for their gameday entertainment. While the collegiate athletes play hard on the field, the Larks' promotion team is constantly engaging their fans in the stands.

That entertainment includes two large Lark mascots, music between each pitch, games between innings, contests, giveaways, characters, fireworks and lots more. Notable features are the Touchmark Retirement Community Larkettes dancers, giant inflatable Pikachus and free Bearscat donuts when the Larks score eight runs.

Lots of their promotion material revolves around their season theme of superheroes. Their mission is to use the power of fun to make a difference in the community.

The Larks are creating seven unique shows for the 2021 season, one for each day of the week.

Monday - Mix and Match Monday. Presented by Mojo/Big Rig, each Monday fans will get a sticker with a special number on it. Fans are encouraged to mingle and find the one other person at the ballpark with a matching number to win a prize. There will also be lots of things mixed up. Expect crazy outfits, new menu options, laugh out loud performances by Clark the Lark.

Tuesday - Bacon Tuesday. Presented by Cloverdale, fans will get a hearty helping of this meat treat. There are special menu options, and free bacon samples. There will also be three new giant inflatable meat mascots, similar to the Milwaukee Brewers' Sausage Race. The Cloverdale red hot dog, summer sausage and bacon mascots will race every Thursday.

Wednesday -Win-It Wednesdays. Presented by Caves, the Larks are giving away $2,000 worth of prizes on Wednesday and everyone has a chance to win. Prizes range from custom barstools to neon signs to Caves gift cards. It's also still Wine Wednesdays presented by Vintners Wine Cellar. Fans (21 and older) get free wine samples, wine discounts and are encouraged to try wine slushies.

Thursday - River the Rat Thursday. Presented by Moritz Sport and Marine, the Larks are bringing a brand-new mascot to the ballpark. River the Rat has a Hawaiian shirt, swim trunks and loves fun in the Sun. It is his mission to get everyone in the ballpark wet. Expect water gun battles and water balloons, so you better bring a poncho.

Friday - Firework Fridays. Presented by Fetzer Electric, June 11, June 25, July 2, July 23 and August 6 will all have firework shows after the game. Fridays will also have the fan favorite Pikachu Dance crew put on a show.

Saturday - United We Steak Saturday. Presented by North Dakota Beef Commission, Saturdays will feature a pregame home run derby with the Larks Beefy Boys. Community mascots will also come to the game to compete in a Mascot Olympics, in honor of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Sunday - Family Fun Day Sunday. Presented by BNC National Bank, Sundays are the perfect day to bring kids to the ballpark. There will be postgame autographs. Fans can donate spare change to get a specialty baseball. The day will also feature the mysterious Ivy Kingdom. Expect Ivy Man and Ivy Woman to bring more friends from Ivy Kingdom including princesses, monsters and magic to fill the stands.

The Larks 2021 season starts on May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

The best way to see Larks games this summer is to be a Flock Member. It includes box seats, food, drinks, a jersey, a hat and exclusive access to year-round events. Memberships start at $92 for four games. Only 30 four game memberships are remaining.

Go to www.larksbaseball.com for more information.

