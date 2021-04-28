Woodchucks Announce More Roster Signings

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are excited to announce more roster signings for the 2021 season.

OF - Kevin Kilpatrick| 6' | R/R | Fr. | College of Central Florida

Kevin is off to an incredible start at the College of Central Florida. In 56 at bats, he has 20 hits, six doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI giving him a .357 average. Originally from Stockbridge, Georgia, Kevin played for Redan High School.

INF - Luke Almendarez | 6'1 | R/R | Fr. | University of Houston

In a shortened 2020 season Luke made six starts and appeared in eight games where he had three doubles, stole three bases, had three RBIs and scored four runs. Luke struck his first collegiate home run on 3/27 with a 355' solo shot over the left field wall. Prior to attending the University of Houston Luke was a letter winner in baseball and football for Round Rock High school where he was named a THSBCA All0Star as a senior and was the 13-6A Defensive Player of the Year at shortstop.

