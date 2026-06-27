Two-Play Touchdown Drive in 24 Seconds!

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Argonauts score a massive touchdown just before halftime to retake the lead against the Roughriders.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2026

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