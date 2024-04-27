Two-Out Runs Boost Emeralds to Blowout Win

Eugene, OR - After the 10th one-run game of the year last night, the Emeralds would make sure Saturday's contest was more than a one-run finish, defeating the Hops 9-1 at PK Park. Matt Higgins reached base five times for Eugene, with Dylan Cumming and Matt Sinacola combining to allow just one earned run and striking out nine.

Wyatt Wendell made his first start of 2024 and needed just three pitches to record the first two outs of the game. Wendell, who started 21 games last season for Visalia, would then allow four consecutive runners to reach base. The second triple of 2024 by Emeralds CF Scott Bandura scored 2 runs and gave the Em's an early lead. Zach Morgan was responsible for the other Eugene run in the first, an RBI single that gave Eugene a 3-0 lead.

Dylan Cumming entered the game with a 0.64 era in 14 innings pitched this season and he would continue that success against the Hops. He retired the first 6 Hops batters in order and struck out the side in the fourth, en route to four scoreless innings.

Eugene scored three more runs in the third inning, with Jack Payton's 2-RBI single being the big hit in the frame. An error on 2B Manny Peña extended the inning so none of the runs were earned to Wendell in the third. He left after 3.2 innings, throwing 65 pitches and striking out two.

Junior Cerda walked four batters in his last outing, but was electric over 2.1 scoreless innings on Saturday. Cerda silenced the Eugene bats in the middle frames and struck out five batters.

Three more Eugene runs were tacked on in the eighth and ninth innings against Peniel Otaño. Andrew Pintar had an impressive opposite field home run for the Hops only run of the game in the eighth inning. His third home run of the season was his second of the series.

Eugene was five-for-twelve with runners in scoring position in their 15th win of the year. The Emeralds are now in sole possession of first place in the Northwest League after their 9-1 win.

The final game of the series will be tomorrow night at PK Park with first pitch at 6:05 on Rip City Radio 620.

