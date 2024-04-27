Relentless Weather Splashes out Saturday's Games

April 27, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - An especially persistent spring storm and the large volume of water the playing surface has already absorbed have washed away Saturday's scheduled doubleheader between the Canadians and Spokane [Rockies], the third consecutive postponement this week. A doubleheader has been scheduled for tomorrow - weather permitting - with first pitch of game one set for 1:05 p.m. and game two to begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both seven-inning games will be available across the RE/MAX Canadians Broadcast Network - Sportsnet 650 (alternate stream) and Bally Live (MiLB TV).

Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for today's originally scheduled game can redeem their rainout vouchers online through their My C's Tickets account or through the Box Office for another game during the 2024 season, based on availability. The Phillips Brewing Koozie Giveaway planned for today has been rescheduled for August 24.

The games that were not played due to weather this week will be made up at a later date in the first half.

For more information, please contact the Box Office at 604-872-5232, stop by in person at The Nat or head online to CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.