Dust Devil Doubles Down Sox

April 27, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PASCO, WA: In a quiet night for AquaSox hitters, the Dust Devils won 4-1 thanks to scoring doubles from Mason Martin and Ben Gobbel.

Ty Cummings, making his fourth start of the year, was stellar yet again. Cummings pitched five innings of one-hit, shutout ball while striking out six and walking only one batter. Cummings achieved a career-high in strikeouts en route to lowering his season ERA to 2.84 and his WHIP to 1.11. This is his third consecutive start pitching five innings and his second scoreless start.

Tri-City collected the first lead of the game in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Martin following Cummings' departure. However, the Dust Devils would not hold their lead for long, as an RBI double from AquaSox catcher Freuddy Batista would knot the game 1-1 in the top of the seventh. Batista's RBI double was his first extra-base of the season, as well as his first RBI.

Tri-City pulled ahead for good in the bottom of the eighth inning on a bases-clearing double from Gobbel. The Dust Devils would blank the AquaSox offense for the remainder of the evening to secure victory and even up the series at two wins per team.

Although Everett outhit Tri-City, Batista provided the only run support of the night. Batista and Josh Hood led the Frogs in hits as both players hit safely twice during the game. Ben Williamson, RJ Schreck, Victor Labrada, and Gabriel Moncada each finished with one hit. The Frogs also displayed great plate vision, tallying five walks from five players: Brock Rodden, Bill Knight, Axel Sanchez, Williamson, and Labrada. Williamson, who has 13 hits in his last eight games, is now hitting .342 and is currently on an eight-game hitting streak. Labrada is hitting .333 across 30 at-bats.

Outside of Cummings, Everett threw four pitchers in relief: Allan Saathoff, Chris Jefferson, Bryan Pope, and Holden Laws. Jefferson, making his second appearance for the AquaSox, threw a scoreless inning and struck out one Dust Devil.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their road series against Tri-City, facing off against the Dust Devils tomorrow in Game Five of the six-game series. The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Hawks will take the mound for Everett in his fourth start. The last time out for Hawks was a strong performance as he allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out three and walking only one against Spokane on April 21. Next week the Frogs return home to Funko Field on April 30 to kickstart a six-game series against Hillsboro.

