Two More Cuts at GoodLife Fitness Training Camp

August 26, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads trimmed the GoodLife Fitness Training Camp roster by two players on Monday morning prior to practice when defenceman Gavin Sudds (6th round pick, 2024) and forward Jordan Shaw (free agent invite) were reassigned to their respective teams by General Manager Cam Russell.

The roster number now sits at 30 players, including 15 forwards, 10 defencemen and five goalies.

Practices continue this week at camp for the Herd before the team breaks for the Labour Day long weekend. The next preseason game for Halifax is a road contest against the Moncton Wildcats on Friday, September 6th in Springhill, NS. The Mooseheads will host Cape Breton in the final preseason home game at RBC Centre on Friday, September 13th. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca. The game will also be streamed live on the Official Halifax Mooseheads YouTube Channel.

