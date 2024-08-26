Sea Dogs Announce Additions to Hockey Operations Staff

August 26, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced today the additions of Tim Archambault and Normand Poisson to the team's hockey operations staff ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Archambault joins the organization as Scout/Prospect Development. As a player, Tim played for the Collège Charles-Lemoyne Riverains in the Quebec Under-18 AAA Hockey League, where he served as captain. As a coach, Tim is currently entering his fourth season as Head Coach of the Saint-Laurent Patriotes in the QCHL D1 league. He won a regular season in 2021-22 and a playoffs championship in 2022-23 as Head Coach, along with graduating many players to the next level.

Over the past few years, Tim has worked with many talented Under-18, Major Junior and University players as a Development Coach, through videos and on-ice sessions. He will be helping the scouting staff prepare for the QMJHL Draft along with keeping close relationships with the team's prospects.

"Tim has been someone I've been keeping my eyes on for awhile as he's been gaining experience in coaching and development. I remember scouting him as a player and loving his work ethic," said Sea Dogs General Manager Anthony Stella. "Now to have him join our staff is a boost and will only make us better."

Poisson, who will serve as a scout for the team, brings a wealth of experience with over 35 years in scouting throughout his career including having worked 22 years as a scout at the NHL level. Normand is currently working as a Physical Education teacher at the Collège de Lévis and has been an Assistant Coach for the last five years at the Under-18 level with their school hockey program.

"I was looking to add a different perspective to our scouting staff and Normand fits that," said Stella. "With 22 years of NHL experience, all of us can learn things from him and that's important in growing as a staff. This addition brings some added experience to our group."

Normand will be assisting in scouting for the QMJHL Draft along with special scouting assignments from the General Manager.

