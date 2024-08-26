Islanders Announce Opening Weekend Mega 50/50

August 26, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The 2024-25 season will kick off in a big way when one lucky fan takes home the grand prize of the Opening Weekend Mega 50/50.

Starting at $6,000, the pot will grow as the lead-up to opening weekend approaches as well as sales during both the Friday, September 20 vs Halifax Mooseheads and Sunday, September 22nd vs Moncton Wildcats games.

In addition to the grand prize, three (3) early bird draws will take place. The prizes include a team-signed Islanders jersey, a $200 Islanders Team Shop gift card, and a 15-game Package. Those selected as winners for the early bird prize draws will remain in the grand prize draw taking place on Sunday, September 22nd.

Below are a few frequently asked questions:

Do I have to be in attendance to win? No, fans can purchase tickets online from August 26th until September 22nd.

Can I purchase tickets in person? Yes, raffle tickets will be on sale during the Friday, September 20 and Sunday, September 22nd games.

Do I have to be a PEI resident to win? Yes

Can I purchase tickets online? Yes, visit www.isles5050.ca to buy raffle tickets.

The Islanders kick off the 2024-25 QMJHL regular season on Friday, September 20, at 7 pm versus the Halifax Mooseheads. Single game tickets go on sale on Monday, September 9 at the Eastlink Centre Box Office, by phone at 902-629-6625, or online

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2024

