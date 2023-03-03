Two LIU-Brooklyn Arms Join the Rockers Pitching Staff

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce the signing of two pitchers from Long Island University-Brooklyn for the upcoming season, Tatsuya Uemoto and Ty McInnes. Each of these pitchers will join the team for half the summer, 36 games, on split-season contracts.

Uemoto will be the first pitcher to join the Rockers this summer. A native of Kanagawa, Japan, he transferred from Edmonds Community College after a successful freshman campaign. In 2022, Uemoto went 11-0 with a 1.44 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP across 100 innings in 14 starts. For his performance he also received an NWAC Gold Glove and was named to the All-NWAC and North Region first team. Early on this season, Uemoto has been experiencing similar success. In his first appearance of the season, he pitched three innings against Winthrop without recording an earned run and striking out two batters.

McInnes will be the second of two LIU pitchers to join the Rockers roster after completing his redshirt sophomore campaign this spring. He missed the majority of last season due to an arm injury. In 2021 he also pitched for Edmonds Community College, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.59 ERA and 16 strikeouts across 17 innings.

Uemoto and McInnes join former Rockers Keniel De Leon and Jake Mastillo as LIU Brooklyn players to play in Green Bay. Both pitchers will look to continue their season when they travel to Charleston, S.C. to play The Citadel this weekend for a three-game series. These games can be watched on ESPN+.

