Loggers Secure Trio from #1 Ranked LSU

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers tapped into the nation's #1 ranked team with their latest additions to their ever-growing 2023 roster when team officials announced today that infielder Ben Nippolt, catcher Ethan Frey and outfield Mic Paul from the LSU Tigers will officially be joining La Crosse's lineup this summer.

Junior Ben Nippolt is in the midst of his first season at LSU after transferring to Baton Rouge during this past off-season from Virginia Commonwealth. While at VCU, Nippolt was a 2022 First-Team All-Atlantic 10 selection after hitting .308 with nine doubles, two home runs, 31 RBI's and he scored 48 runs for the A-10 Champions. Prior to his time at VCU, the St. Paul, Minn. native was a JUCO All-Conference selection at Des Moines Area Community College (Iowa). So far in 2023, the left-handed hitting Nippolt has started every game for the Tigers in the infield and has tallied three hits and four RBI's.

Joining Nippolt will be teammate Ethan Frey who is enjoying his freshman campaign at LSU. The 6'5, 215 pound catcher/first baseman was part of LSU's top-ranked recruiting class for 2023 as Frey was ranked as the No. 1 catcher coming out of the state of Louisiana and the No. 12 ranked catcher nationally by Perfect Game. Frey has appeared in five games thus far on the young 2023 season for LSU, recording a hit and three RBI's.

Fellow freshman Mic Paul rounds out the LSU trio coming to La Crosse this summer and he'll be bringing his left-handed bat and lots of speed with him. The Salt Lake City, Utah native was ranked as the No. 1 outfielder coming out of the state of Utah and the No. 69 outfielder nationally by Perfect Game. Paul spent last summer playing with the Utah Marshalls prior to arriving on the LSU campus and hit .412 with eight home runs, drove in 36 and swiped 15 bases.

Nippolt, Frey, Paul and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2023 campaign on May 29 when they travel north to Eau Claire. The 2023 home opener is set for May 30 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 21st season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

