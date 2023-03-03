Rockers Add Two Wagner College Infielders

March 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers announced two new players to the 2023 roster on Friday, bringing Wagner College infielders Cody Bey and Mateo Matthews into the fold. The Rockers connection with the Seahawks stems from their head coach, Craig Noto, and Rockers GM John Fanta's relationship having previously worked together for four seasons in the Northwoods League. Former Green Bay player and current Rockers assistant coach Mike Ruggiero is also a member of Noto's coaching staff as he pursues his Master's Degree in media management.

"Having known Craig for nearly a decade and the character players he brings into his program, it makes us extremely excited to add Cody & Mateo to our group," said Rockers general manager John Fanta. "Cody has been an extremely consistent hitter during his time at Wagner and playing in various summer Leagues. Mateo adds a tremendous left-handed power bat to our lineup that should play favorably to our right field dimensions at Capital Credit Union Park."

Redshirt junior Cody Bey became a focal point of the Seahawks offense in 2022, after recording a .333 average, with 40 hits, two homers, and 14 RBIs. He appeared in 36 games and started in all but one of them while also posting a .404 on-base percentage. In the first six games this spring, he has a .346 average with two doubles and five RBIs and went 4-6 with four RBIs in a 14-7 win over Radford this past Sunday. In his collegiate career he has appeared in 76 games, while collecting 91 hits, 14 doubles, and 33 RBIs to go along with a .324 batting average and .405 on-base percentage. A native of Long Beach, California, the Millikan High School graduate is no stranger to summer baseball, having spent time in both the Futures Collegiate and Perfect Game Collegiate summer leagues. In 83 career summer collegiate league games, he has collected 75 hits, nine doubles, 33 RBI, 24 stolen bases, while batting. 281 with a .387 on-base percentage.

Sophomore Mateo Matthews will join Green Bay after appearing in 32 games as a true freshman with 20 hits, two home runs, and 13 RBIs last spring for the Seahawks. The Chino, Calif. Native has also batted in the top of the lineup for the majority of their first six games this season and brings tremendous power and good size standing 6'5" as a potential first base option for Green Bay.

Wagner's next game takes place Friday against Dartmouth in Cary, N.C. and will also take on Penn State and Holy Cross while doing in North Carolina this coming weekend. First pitch Friday is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game can be watched on USA Baseball TV.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.