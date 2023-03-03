Express Back to Full Strength with New Hire

March 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - Express is back to full strength with the hiring of a Director of Marketing.

The Express welcomed Michelle Hofacker to the organization in early December. Michelle, originally from the Green Bay area, received her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay in May of 2022.

Michelle is no stranger to the sports world, having spent the last two summers interning for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, and interned with the Green Bay Gamblers, a Tier I Junior ice hockey team.

"We are excited to have Michelle as a part of our organization. She has done great things for us over the last couple of months, and I can't wait to see what her future with the Express brings!" said General Manager Sammi Costello.

Hofacker will oversee all marketing and brand recognition for the organization, along with working closely with marketing interns and the new Express promo crew.

The Express begin their 18th season of play in the Northwoods League this summer on Monday, May 29th, against the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35 pm. Kwik Trip Round Trip memberships are available to purchase now. Kwik Trip 5-Game Packs include a reserved seat, an Express jersey, a replica Bob Uecker bobblehead, and unlimited food and drink for only $80. Order online or call 715-839-7788 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 3, 2023

Express Back to Full Strength with New Hire - Eau Claire Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.