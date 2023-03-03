Bismarck Talent Comes to Minot this Summer

March 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Minot Hot Tots News Release







MINOT, ND - The Minot Hot Tots have announced that they're adding more wid-western talent to their inaugural season roster. Two pitchers from Bismarck State College (BSC) will travel up to Minot to join the team of high-quality athletes that have already signed on to play for the Hot Tots. Carson Zimmel and Kayden Camacho are two Minnesota natives will find themselves on the mound for the team this summer.

Bismarck State College is a Junior College located in Bismarck North Dakota. The program is an NJCAA Division II program in Region 13 in the MonDak Conference. The program has had strong finishes over the past decade, but has really shown its strength and has continued to improve since the 2016-2017 season. Since 2019 the program has consistently made it to the Region 13 tournament and beyond. Its most recent success came in the 2021-2022 season where it made it out of the region tournament and to the North Plains District Championship.

Carson Zimmel is a freshman who plays in the infield at BSC but will play as a right-handed pitcher for the Hot Tots. Carson is from Moorhead Minnesota and played for the high school team, the Moorhead High School Spuds as well as for the legion team, the Moorhead Blues. In his most recent season with the Blue, the team made it to the Division 1, D9 State Tournament. Carson was able to pitch for both the high school and legion team and was throwing speeds around the low to mid-80s. Carson has played a little in North Dakota already through some exhibition games this fall but is excited for what's to come in the summer. "I'm super excited to be a part of the first season of the Hot Tots! I got my first glimpse of college baseball this year in North Dakota and continuing that throughout the summer is going to be a blast," said Carson. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of the great fans of Minot. Let's go Tots!" Carson will be playing for the Hot Tots in the second half of their 2023 season.

Kayden Camacho is a freshman pitcher from Glydon Minnesota. Kayden played for Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School before committing to BSC. In his senior season, he was named an All-Conference Player in the Heart O' Lakes Conference. That year the team also made it to the Section 8AA Tournament. Kaydon also played for the Dakota-Minnesota Prospect Team and won a batting title on his legion team as well. Kayden is excited for the opportunity that comes with playing summer collegiate baseball. It's been a goal of mine to play in the North Woods league for a few years now, so I'm really excited for this opportunity to play for the Tot Tots this summer," said Kayden. "I look forward to the competitiveness and playing every day."

"I'm excited to get Carson and Kayden on our staff. Having been in Bismarck a few summers and seeing the development that goes on in that program, I know we are going to be getting two impact arm that arms that will have successful college careers," said Coach Mitchell Gallagher. "Definitely looking forward to bringing these two on board!"

Fans can find information on purchasing tickets at the Hot Tots website. Any fans interested in being involved in other aspects of the game like game-day staff, host families, corporate tickets, fundraising, or group outings are encouraged to go to www.hottotsbaseball.com as well. Anyone who wants to be the first to know about all Hot Tots news can sign up for the e-newsletter on the website as well.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.