Two Four-Run Rallies Not Enough for Ports in Walk-Off Loss

April 27, 2024 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - It was another wild nail biter for the Ports and Nuts at John Thurman Stadium on Friday night, with Modesto winning on a walk-off three-run homer from Lazaro Montes in a 13-10 victory for the Nuts.

Stockton struck first in the first with back-to-back doubles from Luke Mann and Nate Nankil, followed by another RBI double from Pedro Pineda for a 2-0 Ports lead. Montes drove in a run in the bottom of the inning for the Nuts to make it a 2-1 game after one. Three-straight doubles for the Nuts to start the fourth sparked a four-run inning to put Modesto ahead 5-2.

But the Ports would answer with four runs of the their own in the fifth after getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. An error at short produced one run and an RBI single from Yeniel Laboy drove in another to cut it to 5-4.

An RBI fielder's choice from Robert Puason tied it at 5-5, and the Ports perfectly executed a delayed double steal drawing a throw to second to score Puason from third to put Stockton ahead 6-5.

Modesto got one back in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 6-6, and had another four-run inning in the sixth, with the big blow being a two-RBI triple from Carson Jones for a 10-6 lead.

But Stockton would rally again with a four-run inning in the eighth. Luke Mann had an RBI single, Darlyn Montero hit his third double of the night to plate a pair, and Pedro Pineda laced an RBI triple to tie the game at 10-10.

The Ports tried to get a third inning out of former Oregon State closer Ryan Brown -- who was fantastic through two innings -- by having him go back out for the ninth. He walked the first two batters of the inning on full counts, before

Montes greeted Mark Adamiak with a three-run home run to right center on the first pitch of the at bat for the 13-10 win.

Brown (0-1) would take the loss and Adamiak took the blown save one night after recording his first professional save. Anthony Tomczak (1-0) got the win after ending the Ports threat in the eighth and pitching a perfect ninth.

Game five is set for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch in Modesto.

