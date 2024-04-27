Gloomy Game For Grizzlies In 7-5 Loss To Ghoulish Giants On Halfway To Halloween

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (12-5) were spooked by the San Jose Giants (7-11) 7-5 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno took Halfway to Halloween seriously, as not only were they tricked by their ghoulish foes for the second straight game, but the 8,196 fans were treated to bone-chilling weather as if it was late October.

In the top of the first inning, Bryce Eldridge monster mashed a pitch into the right field parking lot, giving San Jose an early 2-0 lead. It was the Giants' #3 overall prospect's second homer of the season. Fresno clawed ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the second after eight batters were summoned to the dish. Caleb Hobson laid down a bunt single, conjuring up the first run. A Ben McCabe walk allowed Tevin Tucker to mummy-walk home and a wild pitch permitted Hobson to race in from third. The hollow advantage dissipated as San Jose's bats awoke for a quartet of runs in the fourth. Guillermo Williamson picked up the first RBI after netting Luke Shliger, who tripled to the gap. Then, Cesar Quintas concocted a two-run clout to left field, lifting the spirits of his teammates. Finally, Jean Carlos Sio used his broomstick to power a solo shot to right field.

As the Giants were taking the field in the bottom of the fifth, something frightening happened. It started to pour, leaving gloomy responses from everyone at the park. The game was put into an 18-minute rain delay as the April weather showed its fangs. After the pause, the Grizzlies added two runs from a balk and hit-by-pitch, inching them within a run. The clubs traded zeroes before San Jose mustered one final insurance run in the ninth, putting the game into the witching hour.

Giants' lefty Joe Whitman pocketed a no-decision after four innings of three-run ball. His outing was masked by the San Jose bullpen, especially Tommy Kane and Trent Harris. Kane (1-0) earned the win after one and two-thirds scoreless frames, fanning one. Harris completed the save after a bloody-perfect appearance, striking out seven of the eight batters he faced en route to the win. Grizzlies' righty Jack "O'Lantern" Mahoney (2-2) was carved up in his start, giving up three bombs in four innings. Mahoney was tagged for six runs on seven hits, a sour note for the reigning California League Pitcher of the Week. Brady Hill was a bright spot for Fresno, punching out four in two shutout frames. Bryson Hammer put a spell on batters for three innings, also supplying a quartet of strikeouts. The squads are back to battle tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Caleb Hobson (2-3, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- RHP Brady Hill (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

- LHP Bryson Hammer (3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RHP Trent Harris (2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

- RF Cesar Quintas (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Jean Carlos Sio (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose RHP Ubert Mejias (0-1, 7.94) vs. Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (2-0, 3.75)

On That Fres-Note :

Andy Perez has been as sweet as candy in 2024, hitting safely in all 17 games to start the season.

