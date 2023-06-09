Two Firework Nights Plus a Craig T. Nelson Appearance Next Week

The Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, June 13th for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants affiliate). The homestand features a SCRAPS Bark in the Park Game, (2) Firework Nights, Pride Night, and our Father's Day Game featuring an appearance from Spokane's own Craig T. Nelson. Tickets for the entire series are available.

Tuesday, June 13th - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS

Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade!

- First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14th - Mystery Signed Photo Night presented by Coors Light & Rock 94 1/2

The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a mystery photo signed by a Spokane Indians player courtesy of Coors Light! Who will it be? That's for you to find out!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Thursday, June 15th - Pride Night

Show your PRIDE, Spokane! With the help of Spokane Pride, the Spokane Indians will celebrate inclusivity by creating a welcoming space at the ballpark for all fans. Stick around after the game for a Pride Parade on the field.

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Friday, June 16th - Educator Appreciation & Fireworks presented by STCU

Join STCU and the Spokane Indians as we celebrate all the amazing school teachers, administrators, and employees in the Spokane area. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show.

- First pitch at 7:05 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Saturday, June 17th - Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers

Join us for a fabulous Saturday Night Fireworks show after the game presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers. And don't forget to purchase your glow necklaces in the Spokane Indians Team Store!

- First pitch at 7:05 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Sunday, June 18th - Father's Day Game presented by BNSF Railways & 103.9 BOB FM

Bring Dad to the ballpark! We'll be celebrating all the amazing dads, step dads, grandfathers and father figures in attendance all game long. Also, get to the game early for a special photo and autograph opportunity with Spokane native Craig T. Nelson. Play Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O by following along with the action to win great prizes throughout the game. And stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field, with Dad of course!

- First pitch at 1:05 PM

- Gates open at 12:00 PM

