Saturday's Game Is Now a Double Header

Due to Friday's rainout, we will be playing a doubleheader on Saturday, June 10th. The first pitch of game one is 5:05.

The good news is that we will be wearing our Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night jerseys and hats during both games. If you have tickets to Saturday's game, you will be able to enjoy a pair of games for the price of one.

Funko Friday Saturday Edition: The Webbly Pop! Pin that was to be given away during Friday's game will now be given away during the first game on Saturday.

Zero Waste, Zero Hunger Food Drive: We have partnered with Fred Meyer and the Volunteers of America Western Washington to collect nonperishable food items to benefit the Everett Food Bank. Everyone who donates will receive a FREE Funko Freddy Pop! Pin. Donate your food at the gates.

Fireworks: After the game, the AquaSox will again be lighting up the Everett sky with another spectacular fireworks show! Saturday's show is brought to you by Diedrich Espresso.

Jersey Auction: The auction began on Friday, and the bidding will continue through Monday, June 12th.

Game Used Hat Auction: The AquaSox Marvel hats will be auctioned off during the game and awarded to the lucky winners after the game. Bidding will close following the first pitch at the top of the 5th inning of the second game.

