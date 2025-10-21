Two Fighting Saints Named to Preliminary NHL Draft Watch List

Published on October 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Two Fighting Saints defensemen have been named to the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Lincoln Krizizke and Hudson Lohse represent Dubuque on the list for 2026 NHL Draft prospects, both receiving W ratings, signifying a 6th or 7th-Round projection.

"We're really excited for both Lincoln and Hudson to be recognized on this list," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "They both come to the rink every day and work really hard to be successful. As an organization, we're happy to see them be rewarded for that."

Both 2008-born defensemen are in the top-three in rating so far this season. Krizizke is second in the entire USHL with a plus-10 rating, while Lohse is just behind with a plus-nine. Both players have been impactful on offense as well, combining for seven points through the first five weeks.

Lohse has four assists in nine games played, while Krizizke has a goal and two assists in seven contests. Both Krizizke and Lohse are beginning their first junior season, entering the USHL from their youth programs.

Krizizke, a Chicago-area native, skated for the Chicago Mission, while the Tennessee native Lohse played for the Nashville Jr. Predators program.

Overall, 13 Fighting Saints have been drafted in the past two NHL Drafts. Sean Barnhill, a 2024-25 Fighting Saints defenseman, was drafted in the third round by the New York Rangers in the 2025 Draft after Dubuque had a team-record nine players drafted in 2024.

The league-leading Fighting Saints return to the ice on Friday in Madison to begin a home-and-home with the Capitols.







