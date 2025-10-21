Storm Alumni Spotlight: October 2025

The leaves are changing and the weather cooling in central Nebraska. That means hockey season is kicking into full gear.

With now all professional and college hockey seasons underway, let's check in on what a handful of former Storm players are up to in 2025-2026.

Ilia Morozov, Miami University (Storm years: 2024-2025)

Storm fans were familiar with Morozov even before his lone season in Kearney. The Moscow, Russia native was tendered by Anthony Noreen and his staff in December 2023 while skating for the Windy City Storm AAA organization.

Morozov has done nothing but turn heads during his freshman season under Noreen at Miami University. At 17-years-old, he's the youngest player in all of NCAA Division I college hockey.

Morozov has put up three goals and four assists for seven points through the RedHawks' first four games of the season. The majority of his points came during Miami's two-game series October 10 and 11 at RPI, when Morozov produced three goals and three assists across the weekend. Miami is off to its first 4-0 start since 2007-08.

Last year at Tri-City, Morozov generated 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 59 regular season games. Those 22 points were tied for ninth-best on the roster.

The Athletic has ranked Morozov as a top prospect for next summer's NHL Draft. He received a "B" rating on this week's NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list.

At Miami, Morozov is majoring in finance.

Nolan Roed, St. Cloud State University (Storm years: 2023-2025)

Another player from last year's Tri-City squad off to a nice collegiate start, Roed has put up a goal and three assists through his first five games with St. Cloud. The White Bear Lake, Minnesota native tallied his first collegiate goal and multi-point game with the Huskies in an October 11 home matchup with Bemidji State. Roed's four points this year tie for second-most on the St. Cloud roster.

Roed was Tri-City's leading scorer a year ago, putting up 27 goals and 33 assists for 60 points in 61 regular season games. Those 60 points ranked seventh among all USHL skaters. Roed unfortunately missed postseason time last year due to an injury in game one of the Storm's Western Conference first round series at Waterloo.

The right-shot player also broke out in the first 25 games of his USHL career during 2023-2024, putting up six goals and nine assists for 15 points. During Tri-City's six-game postseason run that year, Roed made noise with four goals and two assists.

Roed was a seventh-round selection in last year's NHL Draft (214 overall) by the Colorado Avalanche. He was one of three players from the 2025-2026 Tri-City squad to be taken in the draft. Roed turns 20 on October 25.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Storm years: 2018-2021)

The former Storm assistant captain is competing in his fourth NHL season with Toronto during 2025-2026. After his three-year entry level deal expired at the end of last season, Knies signed a headline-grabbing contract last summer at six years, $46.5 million. The agreement keeps him with the Maple Leafs through the 2030-2031 campaign. Knies recently celebrated his 23rd birthday on October 17.

As of publication, the Phoenix-area native had produced an impressive two goals and six assists through his first eight games this year. His eight points rank second on Toronto's roster.

Last season, Knies put up a solid 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 regular season contests with the Leafs. He also chipped in seven points across 13 playoff games.

Following a two-game stint at the end of the 2018-2019 campaign with Tri-City, Knies became a permanent member of the Storm for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons. In his 90 game Tri-City career, Knies put up 31 goals and 56 assists for 87 points.

The 2021 second-round Toronto pick joined the University of Minnesota after his time in Kearney. Knies spent two years with the Golden Gophers. One day after Minnesota was eliminated from the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Knies inked his entry level deal.

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (Storm year: 2009)

The 33-year-old has skated with three organizations throughout his ten-year, 631-game NHL career. In his second season as an assistant captain with Calgary (and fifth year overall with the Flames), Coleman has produced two goals through his first seven games.

The Plano, Texas, native agreed to a six-year free agent deal with Calgary prior to the 2021-2022 campaign after winning the Stanley Cup twice in two seasons (2020 and 2021) with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is under contract with the Flames through 2026-2027.

Prior to a four-year career at Miami University where he amassed 107 points in 143 career appearances, Coleman skated in part of the 2009-2010 season with Tri-City. He recorded 2 goals and 10 assists for 12 points in a Storm uniform, while also notching 32 penalty minutes. Coleman was then traded to the now-defunct Indiana Ice, where he finished the rest of the 2009-2010 season and served as team captain during 2010-2011.

Coleman was selected by New Jersey in the third round of 2011's NHL Draft and spent parts of four seasons with the Devils. He was traded to Tampa Bay in a 2020 deadline deal. Across those 631 career NHL regular season games, Coleman has totaled 152 goals, 140 assists, and 292 points. He has additionally collected 471 penalty minutes.

In 65 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, Coleman has registered 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points alongside 69 penalty minutes and a +17 rating.

