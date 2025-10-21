Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on October 21, 2025









Lumberjacks Roll Back to Waterloo

The Muskegon Lumberjacks visit Young Arena for games on Friday and Saturday, both starting at 6:35. The Lumberjacks are currently the co-leaders in the USHL Eastern Conference with 16 points through 10 games. After winning their first six games, the visitors are 2-2-0 in their last four, including a win and a loss last weekend versus the Dubuque Fighting Saints, the other club with a share of the Eastern Conference lead. Waterloo and Muskegon met during the USHL Fall Classic; the season-opening contest went to the Lumberjacks in a 4-3 shootout. This weekend's games will complete the season series between the two teams.

Playing in the Rematch

Muskegon's visit to Waterloo comes just more than five months since the clubs met for the Clark Cup Final in May. Despite the relatively short period of time, much has changed for both teams. Only three Black Hawks who played during the spring series have skated this season: Chase Jette, Ty Mason, and Ryan Whiterabbit. The Lumberjacks have a few more returning players; among seven who skated during the final, Jack Christ scored the overtime winning goal in Game Five, and Carter Sanderson is playing a second USHL season after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins this summer. Each team also has a veteran player who has started the year on injured reserve: Morgan Brady for Waterloo and Tynan Lawrence for Muskegon.

East-West Update

USHL Eastern Conference teams have continued to enjoy better results against Western Conference clubs. Five weeks into the regular season, Eastern teams have won 21 of 27 cross-conference contests. Waterloo's results against the East have been in line with the trend. The Hawks are 1-3-1 in those matchups so far. Muskegon won two games against Western Conference opponents at the Fall Classic but has not played another team from the West since then.

Rewinding to the Shootout

The 12-round shootout between Waterloo and Muskegon on September 17th is the only shootout for either club so far this season. In fact, it is one of just six across the USHL during the first 77 games of 2025/26. That rate (7.7 percent) is slightly higher than for the 2024/25 season (6.5 percent of games were settled in shootouts).

Recent Games

The puck did not find the net easily during two games against the Lincoln Stars last weekend. William Prowse shutout the Hawks Friday, making 27 saves in a 2-0 decision. Prowse made 22 more saves in Saturday's rematch, although Avery Laliberte scored a Waterloo goal in the first period and Dylan Nolan added another in the third. Still, the Stars held off the Hawks for a 5-2 final.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.







