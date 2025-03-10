Two Champions Return

March 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Outfielder Ariel Sandoval and shortstop Yeison Coca, who have played prominent roles in past championships for the Lancaster Stormers, have been re-signed by the club for the 2025 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

They are the eighth and ninth players under contract for the upcoming campaign.

Sandoval, 29, will join the Stormers for a third season. The right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic joined Lancaster late in the 2022 season and remained for the entirety of the 2023 campaign. Over his two tours of duty in Lancaster, the former Seattle and Los Angeles farmhand has batted a combined .332 with 17 home runs and 85 RBI in 482 at bats. He has amassed 37 stolen bases.

He may most be remembered for his dramatic game-tying three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth in the second game of the North Division Series against Southern Maryland in 2022 that helped the Stormers remain alive to eventually capture the best- of-five series and advance to the championship.

Last season, Sandoval played for Durango in the Mexican League, batting .285 in 42 games.

"'Sandy' has had a great history with us," said Peeples. "He can play all three outfield positions and is always a threat in the middle of our lineup."

Coca, 25, had a career year for the Stormers in 2023. The former Boston and Milwaukee minor league infielder appeared in 102 games, mostly as the everyday shortstop. A switch hitter, Coca hit .311 with five homers and 42 RBI and swiped 37 bases in 38 attempts over the course of the year.

The Dominican Republic native added 10 hits and scored six runs in the 2023 post- season, helping the Stormers to their second straight championship.

"Coca can be one of the best shortstops in our league," said Peeples. "He brings speed to the top of our lineup. I am looking forward once again to watch his growth as a player."

The Stormers open their season at Long Island on April 25th before kicking off the home schedule at Penn Medicine Park one week later with a visit from the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time will be 6:45 that evening.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.