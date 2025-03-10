QuackerJack Wins 15th Best of Long Island Award

March 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The winners of the annual "Best of Long Island" awards, presented by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, have been announced. Long Island Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, has been chosen as the Best Team Mascot for the fourth consecutive year, earning his record 15th Best of Long Island award overall. Additionally, 2024 Ducks outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was voted as the Best Long Island Duck for the first time. Winners were selected via online voting conducted during the fall of 2024.

QuackerJack would like to thank everyone that cast ballots for him during this year's contest, and he is looking forward to celebrating his victory throughout the 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Catholic Health. QJ is excited to watch the Ducks take the field on Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark - Friday, April 25, at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting LIDucks.com. Additionally, those interested in having QuackerJack attend their next event can email Ducks Promotions/Community Relations Manager Gabrielle Hernandez at ghernandez@liducks.com.

Bradley Jr. played 40 games during his first season with the Ducks in 2024. He compiled a .400 batting average with 12 home runs, 35 RBIs, 36 runs, 66 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, six stolen bases, 23 walks and a 1.204 OPS. The 11-year MLB veteran also posted a franchise record 28-game hitting streak from May 9 through July 21, good for the longest hitting streak in the Atlantic League last season, and he reached base safely in 35 consecutive games from May 1 to July 21, the second-longest on-base streak in the ALPB during the 2024 campaign. The 34-year-old's contract was purchased by the New York Mets organization on July 23, and he finished the season with Triple-A Syracuse.

Along with these two awards, the Ducks were nominated for three other "Best of Long Island" categories. In the Arts and Entertainment category, @LIDucks was nominated for Best X (formerly known as Twitter) Account from Long Island. In the Sports & Activities section, Fairfield Properties Ballpark was nominated for Best Family Amusement Place. Finally, in the food nominees, Long Island's hometown team received a nomination for Best Hot Dog. Visit bestoflongisland.com/winners to view all of this year's winners.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

