Twice as Nice: Pair of Starting Pitchers Returning to York for 2020

(York, Pa.) - Right-handed pitcher Duke von Schamann and left-handed pitcher Austin Nicely will both return to the York Revolution for the 2020 season. The signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason live on Tuesday's Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK.

Von Schamann, 28, arrived in May of last year via trade from Gary SouthShore (American Association). In his very first start with York, May 26 vs. Lancaster, the righty took a 1-hit shutout into the fourth. The debut was just the start of increasingly impressive performances from von Schamann on the mound. The starter set a new club record with a 42.0-inning walkless streak, not allowing a base on balls in six straight starts from August 16 to September 11. The Tulsa, OK, native threw two complete games with York (July 31 at Somerset & August 21 vs. Southern Maryland), with his second complete game a 3-hit shutout of the Blue Crabs, facing just two batters over the minimum. Von Schamman was one of two 10-win pitchers for York last season and held a 3.51 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 128.1 innings. The 6-foot-5 pitcher walked just 16 batters in 22 starts.

"He had a great year with us," commented Mason. "The control was incredible. He's always going to be around the zone and ahead of the hitters. He's also a tremendous competitor and is always trying to figure out how to get better. Those are the kinds of players we like to have here."

Before toeing the rubber at PeoplesBank Park, von Schamann played for Joliet of the Frontier League, where in two seasons he posted a 9-9 record with a 3.38 ERA. In 165.1 innings of work, he accumulated 117 strikeouts to just 29 walks.

A 15th round selection by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2012 MLB Draft, von Schamann pitched for two seasons in the Dodgers system before being traded to the Cleveland Indians in 2014. Reaching as high as Triple-A Columbus, von Schamman was 28-22 with a 4.35 ERA across the Dodgers and Indians organizations. von Schamann played college baseball at Texas Tech University and is the son of former Miami Dolphins kicker Uwe von Schamann.

Nicely, 25, returns to the Revs after joining York in September last season. Along with teammate Jake Welch, Nicely was acquired in a trade with Evansville (Frontier League). Nicely made one start for York in 2019, September 13 at Lancaster. The lefty struck out three in four innings, earning a no decision.

"I liked what I saw with him," said Mason. "I think having him here from the beginning of the year and letting him get acclimated will be good. His stuff plays well in this league. I'm glad to have him back and give him an opportunity and am looking forward to getting a full look at him this year."

In two seasons with Evansville, Nicely was 14-12 with a 4.28 ERA in 26 starts, racking up 151 strikeouts in 206.1 innings. The Grottoes, VA, native spent four years in the Houston Astros system after being selected in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Reaching as high as Class A Quad Cities, Nicely is 21-25 with a 4.79 ERA in 77 appearances (60 starts) over his pro career.

The Revs will unveil more signings each week on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK. The next airing will be on Monday, March 2, at 6 p.m., and available online at www.989woyk.com and on The New WOYK app.

