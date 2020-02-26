2020 Promotional Schedule Announced

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team's preliminary promotional schedule for the 2020 season. In addition, the Ducks announced Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center has returned as the presenting sponsor of the team's 21st season of baseball in the Atlantic League.

The 2020 season gets underway on Friday, May 1, with Opening Night at Bethpage Ballpark. Prior to the Ducks 6:35 p.m. game against the Lancaster Barnstormers, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive wearable Replica Championship Rings, courtesy of P.C. Richard & Son. These one-of-a-kind rings feature many similar details that can be found on the rings that members of the 2019 Ducks championship team will be receiving that night. Be sure to arrive early on May 1 for the best chance at getting one of these unique collector's items. The Ducks will host their Championship Ring and Banner Raising Ceremony prior to the game as well, and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:00 to enjoy the festivities.

A total of 18 Fireworks Spectaculars will also highlight the 2020 season of Ducks baseball. Every Saturday night game, as well as six other dates mixed in during the year, will be followed by a tremendous display of pyrotechnics and music, put on by Garden State Fireworks. Fans attending the July 3 and 4 games will be treated to extended fireworks shows in celebration of Independence Day.

Weekends will be action-packed with promotions during the upcoming season. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday game will include a giveaway item, fireworks show, theme night, or character appearance. Some of the highlights of this season's promotional schedule include:

Friday, May 15: 2019 Atlantic League Champions Banner Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Friday, June 5: E-Sports Night, presented by the Long Island Gaming League

Sunday, June 7: Bark in the Park, presented by West Hills Animal Hospital and Emergency Center

Sunday, June 21: Father's Day Pre-Game Catch on the Field

Wednesday, June 24: TD Bank Superhero Night with Captain America Appearance

Tuesday, June 30: Irish Heritage Night

Sunday, July 5: Christmas in July with Santa Claus Appearance

Sunday, August 9: Jewish Heritage Night

Sunday, August 23: Mystery Promotion Night, presented by Main Street Meats

Friday, August 28: Fans Choice Night

Tuesday, September 1: Breast Cancer Awareness Night

Thursday, September 3: Hispanic Heritage Night

In addition to the giveaways, fireworks and theme nights, the Ducks will be featuring a revamped weekly promotional lineup during the 2020 season. Fans will be able to continue enjoying promotions every night, including special ticket offers, merchandise and concessions discounts, chances to win prizes, and much more. The following is the 2020 Weekly Promotional Schedule:

MUST-WIN MONDAYS: On the Ducks lone Monday home game of the season (June 29), the team is guaranteeing a win against the Sugar Land Skeeters. However, should the Ducks fall short, all fans in attendance will be able to redeem their ticket at the box office for a future Ducks game. It's the ultimate win-win!

TICKET MADNESS TUESDAYS: Every Tuesday, fans will be able to take advantage of a special ticket offer for that night's game. Each special will be announced at least one week in advance on LIDucks.com and the team's social media accounts.

WADDLE IN WEDNESDAYS: Wednesdays are the perfect day to add to your merchandise collection. Each Wednesday game will feature a special offer on a select item in the Waddle In Shop during the game.

THIRSTY THURSDAYS: Enjoy exciting drink specials during every Thursday game. The special offers will change up each week and will be announced in advance of the game.

FLASH SALE FRIDAYS: End each week with a double promotion! Each Friday during the season will feature a different ticket discount, which fans can take advantage of by phone only at (631) 940-TIXX.

FRONT LINE FRIDAYS: All active military personnel can receive a FREE ticket to Friday games by presenting their valid military ID at the box office (Veterans will continue to receive free tickets EVERY night via the Suffolk County Heroes of the Game promotion. CLICK HERE for more information).

SPECTACULAR SATURDAYS: Fans will be treated to a spectacular display of fireworks following every Saturday night game in 2020. The fun continues after the fireworks too, as Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more at Dick's Sporting Goods to fans as they exit the ballpark.

SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAYS: Sundays feature fun activities for the whole family, courtesy of Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Prior to the game, fans will be invited onto the field for a 15-minute autograph session with the Ducks. After the game, kids (and kids at heart) can take part in Kids Run the Bases on the playing field.

Additional giveaways, theme nights and other promotions will be added throughout the season. Fans are encouraged to visit LIDucks.com regularly for further updates.

Those wishing to secure the best seats for each of these promotional nights are encouraged to purchase tickets when they go on sale Monday, March 2, at noon. All ticket orders will be "fee free" on that day only from noon through midnight. Individual tickets will continue to be available exclusively online until Monday, March 9, at 10:00 a.m. when tickets will go on sale at the Bethpage Ballpark box office and by phone at (631) 940-TIXX. CLICK HERE for more information.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

