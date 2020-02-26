Barnstormers Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

Year 16 of Lancaster Barnstormers baseball gets underway on May 8, and fans in the community can look forward to another action-packed season on the field and fun-filled season in the stands.

The Barnstormers will be honoring the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on July 17 with one of their own, left-hander Jared Lakind, heading to the Summer Games as a member of Team Israel. The Barnstormers will wear custom Olympic style jerseys presented by PSECU that will be auctioned off to benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

Also commemorated during the summer will be the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, on the exact date of the anniversary, August 18. To honor the passage of the amendment, fans will be given the chance to vote on different promotions over the course of the game.

Lancaster's professional team also wants to bring some humor into the picture, with a theme of meme, celebrating the best of internet chuckles on May 15. Then, the Labor Day weekend will kick off with Salute to Stand-up Comedy Night on Friday, September 4.

Plus, if you wish to have your cheeseburger in the paradise of the ballpark, the Barnstormers will host Parrothead Night on July 3.

The Barnstormers will also play host to a number of special guests for the kids and kids at heart. There will be a Princess Day featuring Elsa and Cinderella on June 28 and a Superhero Day on August 2. Baby Yoda will make an appearance in the form of a Baby Yoda Cylo bobblehead giveaway on August 8 presented by Penn State Health.

Saturday nights are always big at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Each of the 11 Saturdays this season including July 4 will feature a great post-game fireworks show from Bixler Pyrotechnics. Also slated on Saturdays will be Manufacturing Night on May 9, the annual Salute to Veterans on May 30, Hershey's Chocolate World Night on June 13 with special appearances by characters and a 4D show pass giveaway to kids, the Farm Show on June 27, Pink Patch Night as local police departments join the fight against breast cancer on July 18, Halloween in the Ballpark on August 22 and a Salute to Philadelphia on September 5.

Irish Heritage will be celebrated twice. Celtic Night will come up on August 1, then the season will end on September 17 with a Halfway to St. Patrick's Day bash at the stadium.

Other annual favorites returning to the promo schedule include Dutch Wonderland pass giveaway for kids on Saturday May 9, two Baseball in Education Days on consecutive Wednesdays, May 20-27. Senior Day presented by Capital Blue Cross on June 10. Cylo's Birthday will be celebrated with Lancaster's biggest pajama party on June 14. The Barnstormers will have another Helicopter Candy Drop for kids 12 and under on June 26. Scout Night sleepovers will be held for the Girl Scouts on June 13 and for the Boy Scouts on August 7. Christmas in July is slated for Sunday, July 19 with Harry Potter Night on the 31st of the same month.

Finally, the weekly promotions are back!

Mondays:

Military Mondays: The Barnstormers and Station House Tavern will honor the military on Mondays with a free ticket to all active members and veterans. The team will also wear military style jerseys in honor of those who have and continue to serve.

Hess's Pig Roast Mondays: For only $22 fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat Hess's BBQ pig roast with sides and soda/water in the Haller Pavilion.

Tuesdays:

Taco Tuesday: For only $20 you can enjoy all-you-can-eat tacos and soda/water while watching a Barnstormers game from the Bobby Rahal Lexus Suite Level.

Hess's Chicken and Ribs Tuesdays: For only $22 fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken, ribs, sides and soda/water in the Haller Pavilion.

Capital Blue Cross Tuesdays: Mention Capital Blue Cross at the Box Office to receive $4 off a Field Box Seat.

Wednesdays:

Weiner Wednesdays: Nathan's hot dogs will be served for just $1.00 while fans will be able to enjoy the time at the stadium with their dogs!

Wing Wednesday with Hess's BBQ: For only $22 fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat wings, four sauces to choose from, french fries, tossed salad and soda/water in the Haller Pavilion.

Thursdays:

Senior Discount Thursday: Fans 55 and older can receive $4 off a Field Box Seat courtesy of A&E Audiology.

Saturdays:

Fireworks Saturdays: Our famous post-game FIREWORKS in partnership with Bixler Pyrotechnics.

Every Saturday before fireworks we will share the emotional story of a strong individual who is better today from the treatment they have received from Lancaster General Health - Penn Medicine and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Sundays:

Sunday Family Fun Day: Pre-game catch on the field and player autographs presented by Domino's Pizza. Kids Run the Bases after the game presented by Domino's Pizza. Kids Helping Kids presented by Penn State Children's Hospital. Free Carousel Rides in the Kids Park for families courtesy of Capital Blue Cross.

Giveaways

A full listing of giveaways for the 2020 season will be announced in the coming weeks!

Opening Day: May 8, 2020

We bet your curious as to what we have planned for Opening Day! Well, you're going to have to wait for a separate announcement. We promise you, it's going to be pretty sweet!

Tickets for all 72 home games and weekly food promotions will go on sale to the public this Friday, February 28th at 9:00 AM!

