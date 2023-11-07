Turkey Drive Sponsored by Provident Bank to be Held at Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Provident Bank, New Bethany, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are partnering for the fourth straight year to hold a frozen turkey drive on Friday, November 17 from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. Residents who visit the ballpark will be able to donate a frozen turkey (10-12 lb. preferred). The frozen turkeys will be collected in a refrigerated truck and stored until distribution to area non-profit agencies later that afternoon.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community. Especially when so many of our neighbors are struggling and need our assistance more than ever," said Marc Rittle, executive director of New Bethany.

This is Provident Bank's seventh consecutive year sponsoring the frozen turkey drive, which was an idea of Provident's Bob Price, Senior Vice President/Relationship Manager, Commercial Lending. Bob is also a long-time board member of New Bethany, now in their 38th year of providing Thanksgiving meals to community residents. This is also the sixth consecutive year that the refrigerated truck is being donated by Tom Mesko, a longtime friend and customer of Provident Bank.

"We're proud of our long-standing commitment to the Lehigh Valley and our partnership with New Bethany and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs," said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO, Provident Bank. "This important initiative demonstrates our organization's caring culture and our fundamental belief in helping those in need in the communities we serve," added Labozzetta.

Provident Bank employees will be on site to accept frozen turkeys outside of the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park. The first 300 people to donate a frozen turkey on Friday, November 17 will receive a commemorative kitchen towel. In addition, they will receive a coupon for 20% off their purchase at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Clubhouse Store (coupon valid Friday, November 17-Monday, November 20 only).

"We are thrilled to be a part of this tremendous effort to help provide a Thanksgiving meal for those who would be otherwise unable," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "It is a true testament to the civic reach of like-minded Lehigh Valley organizations, such as these community partners, coming together to serve our neighbors."

For more information on the frozen turkey drive, please visit lvturkeydrive.com or call New Bethany at 610-691-5602.

