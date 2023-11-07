Gwinnett Stripers to Honor Veterans

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In observance of Veterans Day, the Gwinnett Stripers are once again offering a Veterans Pack for the 2024 season.

Veterans Packs are available to all service members and their dependents and may be purchased online at GoStripers.com. Packs are on sale for a limited time only, from November 9-12.

For just $65, each Veterans Pack includes:

One (1) Field Box ticket to four patriotic-themed Stripers 2024 home games, including:

Opening Night (April 2)

Salute to Armed Forces (May 24)

Salute to First Responders (August 16)

Fan Appreciation Night (September 13)

One (1) Stripers Camo Hat

Special field access to hold the American Flag in center field during the National Anthem for Salute to Armed Forces on May 24

All Veterans Pack tickets and Camo Hats will be available for pick-up during the Stripers Preseason Party in February.

Fans with questions about the Veterans Pack can email tickets@gostripers.com or call 678-277-0340.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. Memberships for 2024 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

