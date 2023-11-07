Tides Announce 2024 Home Game Times

The 2023 Triple-A National Champion Norfolk Tides today announced their home game start times for the 2024 game schedule. The 2024 International League campaign is slated to begin on Friday, March 29th with the Tides hosting the Durham Bulls. It will be the first time in Triple-A franchise history the Tides have played a home game in March.

The Tides will play 51 home night games this season, each starting at 6:35 p.m. The lone exception for night games will be our July 3 special with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. All 24 home day games will be played on Thursdays and Sundays. All 11 Thursday home day games will start at 12:05 p.m. For the Sunday home day games, they will start at either 1:05 p.m. or 4:05 p.m. Just four of those games will have the 4:05 start: July 21st, July 28th, August 11th and August 25th.

The 2024 season will be Norfolk's 54th in the International League and 55th overall at the Triple-A level (Triple-A East in 2021). It will also be the 31st year of baseball at Harbor Park. The schedule features 39 weekend games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Gameday promotions for the 2024 season will be announced throughout the offseason. The Tides will have an All-Star break from July 15th - 18th, followed by a three-game series vs. Nashville.

In all, the Tides will have 12 homestands that total 75 home games. There will be the three-game homestand, nine six-game series and two nine-game series: one from June 25th - July 3rd and one after the All-Star Break from July 19 - 28. The Tides play against nine different teams at Harbor Park in 2024. Four will visit multiple times. After Durham arrives for the opening series from March 29th - 31st, the Tides host the Bulls from July 1st - 3rd and again from August 6th - 11th. The Tides will host the Gwinnett Stripers twice from April 23rd - 28th and May 28th - June 2nd. The Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox affiliate, visit June 25th - 30th and September 3rd - 8th. The Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, come to Harbor Park for a three-game series following the All-Star break from July 19th - 22nd and then to finish the season from September 17th - 22nd.

As for the five other teams that visit one time, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the New York Yankees affiliate, will be at Harbor Park from April 9th - 14th. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, will come to town from May 14th - 19th. The Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, come for June 11th - 16th. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins affiliate, visits from July 23rd - 28th. The Worcester Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox affiliate, will come to town from August 20th - 25th.

Fans can purchase 2024 season tickets now by reaching 757-622-2222. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com throughout the off-season for the most up-to-date information.

