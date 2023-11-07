Bisons Win 'Golden Bobblehead' for Marketing, Promotion of Mark Bobblehead Day

The Bisons giveaway of a Mark Aichinger Bobblehead was an amazing moment at the ballpark last season that became a golden moment for the team at Minor League Baseball's annual Awards Banquet at Baseball's Fall Business Meetings on Tuesday in Las Vegas, NV.

For the digital promotion and video production that led up to the event at Sahlen Field, the Bisons marketing team was given MiLB's "Golden Bobblehead" Award in the category of 'Best Digital Campaign or Activation.'

The announcement of the Mark Bobblehead Day came on the team's social media channels and Bisons.com last July 18. The videos the team produced quickly captured the hearts of Bisons fans locally, garnered responses from former players and coaches throughout baseball and even generated interactions in countries around the world such as England and Sweden.

From a dramatic event announcement video to capturing the moment Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague called Mark into his office to tell him about the event (akin to a player getting called up to the Major Leagues for the first time), posts of the promotion generated over 3.5 million impressions over the life of the campaign. On the day of the announcement, the team's social media channel had over a million video views.

"Mark is not only a part of the Bisons baseball family but is also an integral piece to the ballpark experience at Sahlen Field. The passion that he brings to every Bisons game is unmatched, and if you don't see him or hear him yell at the visiting team you missed out on part of our experience. This is truly an unbelievable honor for our team to share with him," said Sprague.

The Bisons Marketing Team is led by Assistant General Manager Brad Bisbing along with Video & Digital Productions Coordinator, C.J. Gates, Digital & Social Media Coordinator Marissa Packard, Manager of Baseball Communications Pat Malacaro, Entertainment & Promotions Coordinator Amanda Ballestero and Graphic Designer, Ally Marcano. An Bisons intern during the summer, Isaac Johnson was instrumental in the filming and production of many of the videos used in the event promotion.

