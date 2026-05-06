USL1 Athletic Club Boise

Tumi Moshobane?!?!

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video


An early goal from Tumi Moshobane and an own goal by Omar Tapia secured a second-straight USL League One win for Athletic Club Boise over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC despite a second-half strike from Omar Hernández to make it 2-1 at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium.

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United Soccer League One Stories from May 6, 2026


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