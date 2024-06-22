Tulsa Picks up Win in Iowa

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, escaped in a close game to win by the same score they did one year ago, sweeping the Barnstormers in 2024.

Former Oilers QB, Daniel Smith would find Darren Wilson in the end zone for a 5-yard catch and score with 12:18 left in the first to make it 7-0 Barnstormers to start the game. Alexis Rosario snared a 12-yard reception for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 10:40 to go in the opening frame. Wilson would score again on a 5-yard catch to push Iowa up 14-7 while 3:30 remained in the first quarter. With 0:34 to go in the first, Robert Washington ran the ball in for a touchdown for Iowa to give them a 21-7 lead at the end of one.

Rosario picked up his second receiving score of the game on a 6-yard catch with 14:44 to go in the second quarter to bring the game to 21-14 Barnstormers. Washington would respond with another score of his own thanks to a 3-yard snag across the goal line to make the game 28-14 Iowa. Tulsa would rip off three straight scores to take the lead at half. Andre Sale on a goal line rush would punch the ball in to make it 28-21 with just 4:30 to go in the second. Taylor Hawkins recorded a pick-six that was returned for 49 yards to help tie the game up at 28-28 with 2:45 left in the half. Finally, with 0:06 to go in the opening two quarters, D'Marcus Adams pulled in a 9-yard reception for a touchdown to help give Tulsa a 34-28 lead at half time.

Adams opened the second half with his second straight score via an 18-yard catch in the back left corner of the end zone to make it 41-28 Oilers with 14:05 in the third. Keshaun Taylor entered the action by pulling in a 41-yard touchdown catch to bring the game to 41-35 Tulsa with 11:05 to go in the third frame. With 7:12 in the third, Sale would rush along the goal line again for a touchdown to make it 48-35 Oilers. Wilson for the Barnstormers made his third touchdown play of the game thanks to his 19-yard catch for a score, with 4:05 left in the third quarter, making the game 48-42 Tulsa.

Jarrod Ware Jr. split the defense up the middle and ran the ball into the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown with 9:34 to go in the game to push Tulsa ahead 54-42. Iowa would score one more time but Hawkins would pick the ball off again to finish the game 54-48 ss the score and the Oilers would solidify the victory. Romon Morris and Kaytron Allen also recorded interceptions in Tulsa's winning effort.

Tulsa will head home to face the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday, June 29 at 7:05 p.m. CT to at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

