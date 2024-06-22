Preview: Fighters vs. Storm

June 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Fighters face off in Week 14 against the Sioux Falls Storm for the first time since the 2023 IFL Eastern Conference Championship.

The Fighters are led by head coach Andre Coles who looks to make a championship run in his first season as a head coach.

HOW TO WATCH

Youtube & Caffeine Tv

Time/Location: 7:05 p.m. CT/Comerica Center

PAST MEETUPS - FIGHTERS V BLIZZARD

This will be the seventh time the Fighters and Storm face off with the last outing ending in a Fighters loss [44 - 45].

PLAYERS TO WATCH

A player to watch this week and most weeks is Indoor Football Leagues 2023 season MVP, Quarter back TJ Edwards. Edwards who leads the IFL in rushing touchdowns and total scoring comes off a huge road win having 103 yards with three touchdowns in the air and rushing for 88 yards with one touchdown. He looks to continue to add to those numbers this week as Sioux Falls ranks close to last in passing defense.

Another player to watch is running back Justin Rankin. Rankin was a significant addition for us this season. He played with the Fighters in 2022 before signing with the Bay Area Panthers, where he won a championship in 2023. He's coming off a big week, having rushed for 50 yards and nearly scored two touchdowns, which were unfortunately called back due to penalties.

Lastly, another player to watch is Defensive Back, Ethan Caselberry. Caselberry has been a great add defensively this season and has been a great leader as a rookie to this team. He comes off last game having six tackles and a couple of pass break ups.

