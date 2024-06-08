Tulsa Oilers Give up Lead in Final Second

June 8, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, held a lead the entire game until the final second and fall 45-42 to Jacksonville.

The Oilers scored the first two touchdowns of the game via Joshua Crockett and Alexis Rosario to take a 14-0 lead. The Oilers would make it 21-6 after a rushing score by Jarrod Ware Jr. The first half would conclude 28-18 following a rushing score for QB Andre Sale for Tulsa.

The Oilers would find a 17-point lead making it 35-18 thanks to Jonathan Nance and his touchdown catch. Jacksonville would keep it close, when Crockett would pick up his second receiving score of the game making it 42-32 late in the game. Jacksonville would win on a run play by Tyler King with one second left in the game catching the upset over Tulsa 45-42.

Tulsa will return home to the BOK Center for Saturday, June 15 at 7:05 p.m. CT against the Sioux Falls Storm. The first 1000 fans 13 years and up will receive an Adult Jersey with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. CT.

