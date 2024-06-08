Preview: Fighters vs. Steamwheelers

June 8, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







Frisco, TX - The Fighters face off in Week 13 against the Quad City Steamwheelers in a match up on the road. The Fighters are led by head coach Andre Coles who looks to make a championship run in his first season as a head coach.

PAST MEETUPS - This will be the sixth time the Fighters and Steamwheelers face off with the last outing ending in a Fighters win [54-37].

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Keep your eyes on Quarterback TJ Edwards this week-and most weeks. Edwards made a spectacular return last week after being out since Week 8. He dazzled with 114 passing yards, 68 rushing yards, and a staggering six total touchdowns. Expect Edwards to maintain his high level of play, especially considering his impressive performance the last time he faced the Steamwheelers. All signs point to another standout game for Edwards.

Another player to watch is Wide Receiver, Richard Turner. Turner has been a standout addition to the team, consistently finding ways to get open. He celebrated his first IFL touchdown in our last game against the Massachusetts Pirates. Look for him to have another performance this week against a poor pass defense.

Lastly, another player to watch is Lionell McConnell, our standout Defensive Back and Wide Receiver. McConnell has been a pivotal player on both special teams and defense this season, racking up 6 interceptions and scoring 3 return touchdowns. Expect him to continue making impactful plays on both sides of the ball in the upcoming game.

