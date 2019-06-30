Tulsa Defeated by Arkansas in Series Finale

North Little Rock, AR- The Tulsa Drillers and the Arkansas Travelers squared off Sunday night in their final meeting of the 2019 regular season. Drillers starting pitcher J.D. Martin had another stellar performance, striking out eight in eight strong innings. But, the Drillers offense generated only one run and the bullpen was unable to get out of a jam in the ninth, allowing a bases-loaded walk, giving Arkansas a 2-1 walk-off win.

The Drillers got their only run in the sixth. Drew Avans reached first on an infield hit then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Avans followed by stealing third, then scored on a straight-steal of home to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

The Travelers tied the game in the eighth when Evan White hit a solo home run to left field, making it 1-1.

Arkansas pushes across the winning run in the ninth. Tulsa reliever Jordan Sheffield issued four walks in the ninth, giving Arkansas the win.

WHAT YOU MISSED:

*Martin's eight-inning start was the longest by a Drillers pitcher this season.

*Avans stealing of home was the only time this season that a Driller scored by stealing home.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Springfield, Monday, July 1 at 6:30 PM at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri. Tulsa Pitcher TBA vs. RHP Johan Oviedo (1-4, 6.84 ERA)

