Sod Poodles Strike Early for Series Win

AMARILLO - The Sod Poodles plated nine runs over the first four innings Sunday night en route to an 11-6 win over Corpus Christi before 6,880 fans in the series finale at Hodgetown.

Amarillo and the Hooks concluded the season set having split the 26 meetings.

Bryan De La Cruz put Corpus Christi in front by belting a first-pitch fastball from Ronald Bolanos for a lead-off home run. Ronnie Dawson was next and stroked a single into right center. Dawson stole second and then scored on a pair of wild pitches.

The Sod Poodles countered in the home half. Ivan Castillo provided the key swing with a double down the right-field line. Edward Olivares cracked a sac fly and Luis Torrens added a two-out RBI base hit.

In the home second, Brad Zunica drew a one-out walk from Carson LaRue. Buddy Reed doubled and Taylor Kohlwey cashed in with a two-run single. Amarillo turned a two-run game into a 9-2 affair by posting a five spot in the fourth. Owen Miller capped the barrage with a two-run base hit to right-center. A third run scored on the play after a misplay in center.

The Sod Poodles went 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position and coaxed seven walks on the night, with five of those free passes coming around to score.

Colin McKee and Riley Ferrell, the Rule 5 selection who appeared for the first time after being returned from the Marlins, combined for 3.1 scoreless innings.

In the Corpus Christi fifth, Osvaldo Duarte belted a lead-off home run to left field for his 10th home run of the season, matching his career-high.

Abraham Toro accounted for the third Hooks homer of the night, a two-out blast in the seventh off Evan Miller. Toro leads the Texas League with 55 RBIs and his 13 home runs are one off the pace of the circuit standard, held by teammate Granden Goetzman.

In the eighth, Colton Shaver worked a walk and scampered to third on a double by Chuckie Robinson. With two away, De La Cruz narrowly missed his second long ball of the game as he crushed a two-run two-bagger off the wall in center.

Brandon Bailey aims to stop the Hooks' three-game slide Monday night in Frisco. The RoughRiders plan to counter with Edgar Arredondo.

