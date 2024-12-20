Tulk Commits to University of Wisconsin

Calgary, AB - Calgary Hitmen forward Oliver Tulk has announced his commitment to the NCAA's University of Wisconsin Men's Hockey team.

Calgary's leading scorer this season will join the Wisconsin Badgers for the 2025-26 season.

"I'm excited to announce my commitment to Wisconsin University for the 2025-2026 season" said Tulk, "I'm also grateful for my time with the Calgary Hitmen in the WHL. I'd like to thank the Hitmen coaching staff and management for their support in my development both on and off the ice."

Hailing from Gibsons, BC, Tulk was drafted in the first round (12th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft by Calgary. The 19-year-old is in his fourth season with the club and is leading the team with 15G and 34A for 49 points in 30 games. The forward is currently on a career high 11 game point streak.

"Oliver has been an excellent Hitmen during his career in Calgary" said Hitmen General Manager, Garry Davidson, "It is important to recognize the opportunity for him next year and partner with Wisconsin in continuing his development for the rest of this season."

Tulk has 88 goals, 120 assists, and 208 points in 227 career WHL games with the Calgary Hitmen.

The NCAA Division I Council voted November 7 that players who have skated in one of the three Canadian Hockey Leagues (CHL) - the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the WHL - will be permitted to play NCAA hockey effective Aug. 1, 2025. Previously, CHL players had been considered professionals and barred because of the NCAA's amateurism rules, in part because some CHL players have signed NHL entry-level contracts.

