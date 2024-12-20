Rockets Sign 2022 Third-Round Pick Gabriel Guilbault

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that 2022 WHL Prospects Draft third-round pick (61st overall) Gabriel Guilbault has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets.

Guilbault spent the past two and a half seasons in the BCHL, with the Penticton Vees and Langley Rivermen. In 27 games this season with Langley, the 18-year-old defenceman has one goal and 10 assists. In 103 total games he posted 36 points.

I am really excited for the opportunity to join a franchise with so much history such as the Rockets," Guilbault said. "I can't wait to put that uniform on and contribute to the team's success."

"We are excited to have Gabriel join our team after Christmas," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "We feel he will bring depth to our existing group of defencemen at this time."

Kelowna will return from the Christmas break to host the Kamloops Blazers on December 28th at 7:05 PM. Kelowna will then travel to Vancouver to play the Giants on December 29th before ringing in the New Year in Wenatchee against the Wild.

