'Tugas Clip Cardinals in Thriller, 4-3

May 7, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After 23-run, 36-hit explosion between the two teams on Monday, the Daytona Tortugas used some clutch hitting and pitching to knock off the Palm Beach Cardinals, 4-3, in front of 1,488 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Tied at two after six-and-a-half innings, Daytona (15-16) sparked a rally in the bottom of the seventh. C Mark Kolozsvary (1-3, R, BB) reached with a leadoff single and moved to third on a base-hit to right by SS José Garcia (1-5, SO). 2B Alejo Lopez (1-4, 2 R, RBI, BB) broke the tie by slapping a sinking line drive into centerfield off the glove of Palm Beach 2B Nick Dunn. Kolozsvary scored, as Garcia moved to third, giving the Tortugas the lead, 3-2.

With the bases full later in the inning, 1B Bruce Yari (0-4, 2 SO) struck a ground ball to first. The throw home erased the lead runner on a force out, but the throw to first deflected off Yari and rolled into right field. Lopez crossed the dish from second to put Daytona up two, 4-2.

In the top of the ninth, things got hairy for the 'Tugas. LF Bryce Denton (1-2, R, 2 BB) got aboard with a leadoff walk and was safe at second on a dropped ball that could have started a double play. Following a single to left by RF Rayder Ascanio (1-5), Daytona manager Ricky Gutíerrez called on RHP Wendolyn Bautista (0.2 IP, SO). After uncorking a wild pitch that allowed the Cardinals (18-13) to pull within 4-3, the 26-year-old got a fly out to right and a strikeout swinging to seal the Tortugas' victory.

Daytona initially jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by 3B Jonathan India (1-4, R, 2B, RBI, SO) and a run-scoring single from C Hendrik Clementina (2-3, 2B, RBI, BB).

The Redbirds managed to tie it at two in the top of the fifth on a towering two-run home run over the manual scoreboard in left by C Julio Rodríguez (3-4, R, HR, 2 RBI), his fourth of the year.

RHP John Ghyzel (2.0 IP, H, SO) garnered his third win of the year in relief, hurling a pair of scoreless frames. Bautista's performance to tally the final two outs earned him his fifth save. Palm Beach's RHP Mitchell Osnowitz (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, BB, SO) suffered the loss in his season debut.

Neither starter received a decision on Tuesday evening. LHP Reiver Sanmartín (5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 7 SO) struck out a season-best seven for the Tortugas. Cardinals' RHP Ángel Rondón (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) hurled a quality start.

Daytona will look to capture the rubber match of the series on Wednesday night, as RHP Ryan Lillie (0-2, 4.20 ERA) is expected to toe the slab. Palm Beach is scheduled to counter with RHP Edgar González (1-5, 4.33 ERA)

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Wednesday evening's game can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

It will be a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union at the ballpark tomorrow, as the Tortugas raise awareness and funds for a well-deserving local charity. Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to The Jack for a Bark in the Park Night presented by NextHome at the Beach. For just $2, fans can purchase a "pooch pass" to give their dog their own "nine-inning vacation".

